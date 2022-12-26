Search icon
Vijay Deverakonda announces all-expenses paid holiday for 100 fans as Christmas gift, details here

Vijay Deverakonda created a poll on his social media for his fans to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

One of the most popular South actors Vijay Deverakonda, every Christmas, surprises his fans with his special thanksgiving gesture #Deverasanta. Christmas 2022 was no exception as the Arjun Reddy star announced an all-expenses-paid trip for his 100 fans.

Taking to social media, Vijay created a poll on his social media for his fans to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans. He asked if his fans want a trip to -- Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India, or deserts in India. He tweeted, "#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far. I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. Deverasanta2022"

Vijay's post left his fans excited. They flooded his Twitter post with likes and comments.’"Best Christmas gift...Thank you Anna," a social media user commented."Mountains or just meet me anywhere," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay’s last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box-office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked Vijay`s Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023.Vijay is all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

Read|Is Vijay Deverakonda 'practically' married? Here's what Janhvi Kapoor said

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda admitted that he had a crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu back in college. In the Telugu movie, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who uses a surrogacy racquet.  

Sharing the Yashoda trailer on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is (heart emoji). So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer. In theatres 11-11-2022.” He further wrote in another tweet, “Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!” (With inputs from ANI)

