Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India...

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmed

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Both Vijay and Rashmika have been reportedly seeing each other for quite some time now.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are secretly engaged, reports suggest. The engagement ceremony reportedly happened as an intimate affair with the presence of both families and only close friends of both stars. Both Vijay and Rashmika have been seeing each other for quite some time now. As the event happened behind closed doors, no photos and videos were released to the media, and details have been kept under wraps until the couple make it official through a formal announcement.

The two actors never made their relationship official or spoke about it in public. However, they have dropped enough hints about their relationship. The duo was spotted having hangouts in restaurants several times and were also spotted going on vacations on many occasions. The two have been linked ever since they starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade (2019).

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

According to reports, their wedding is set for February 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films

Rashmika will next be seen in Thama, part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Satpodar, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, and is scheduled for release in cinemas on Diwali 2025. Vijay was most recently seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnauri. The film also featured Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in key roles.

READ | India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakis
At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says 'probe on'
At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says...
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinem
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE