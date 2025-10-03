Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Both Vijay and Rashmika have been reportedly seeing each other for quite some time now.

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are secretly engaged, reports suggest. The engagement ceremony reportedly happened as an intimate affair with the presence of both families and only close friends of both stars. Both Vijay and Rashmika have been seeing each other for quite some time now. As the event happened behind closed doors, no photos and videos were released to the media, and details have been kept under wraps until the couple make it official through a formal announcement.

The two actors never made their relationship official or spoke about it in public. However, they have dropped enough hints about their relationship. The duo was spotted having hangouts in restaurants several times and were also spotted going on vacations on many occasions. The two have been linked ever since they starred together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade (2019).

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

According to reports, their wedding is set for February 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films

Rashmika will next be seen in Thama, part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Satpodar, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, and is scheduled for release in cinemas on Diwali 2025. Vijay was most recently seen in Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnauri. The film also featured Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse in key roles.

