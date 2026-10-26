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Vijay Deverakonda channels Arjun Reddy, says haters 'can go fu*k themselves', drops clarification on troubled marriage with Rashmika Mandanna

Soon after Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda dropped his statement, giving it back to gossipmongers in Arjun Reddy style.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda channels Arjun Reddy, says haters 'can go fu*k themselves', drops clarification on troubled marriage with Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram)
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After Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda has hit back at haters, but he went way ahead of his better half, channeling Arjun Reddy in him. After the duo appeared on Koffee With Karan 9, netizens and trolls particularly started acting like relationship coaches, commenting on their bond, why Vijay is a toxic husband, and other speculative theories. On Monday, the duo decided to put an end to the speculations once and for all. After the Pushpa actress, her real-life husband, Pushparaj, decided to slam the trolls in his style. Vijay went on to say 'fu*k off' to haters and confirmed that nothing is wrong between them. 

Vijay says fu*k off to haters

On his social media, Vijay dropped an unseen pic from their intimate wedding, along with a video of him carrying Rashmika on his back. The caption of Vijay wins over, as he slammed gossipmongers in perfect Arjun Reddy style. Vijay wrote, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If it's me and her against the world - so be it."  

Vijay's big statement to haters 

Vijay went on to address the naysayers bluntly, and added, "Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves."

Here's the post 

Rashmika Mandanna is OBSESSED with Vijay Deverakonda

Before Vijay, Rashmika dropped a long statement, admitting she's obsessed with Vijay Deverakonda and would ask him to marry her not 100, but 1000 times. "I'm OBSESSED with my man: Rashmika Mandanna Speaking about the marriage proposal, Rashmika added, "For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far. Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you. And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing? If I'm not IN LOVE with the man I'm marrying, then why in the world would I marry him?"

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna SHUTS down divorce rumours, admits being 'obsessed' with Vijay Deverakonda, slams 'relationship guidance' post KWK episode

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