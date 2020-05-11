Vignesh Sivan wishes 'mother of his future children' Nayanthara, leaving netizens awestruck

Mothers' Day has been an eventful time on Instagram, with wishes being poured in from all over the world on social media pages. Several celebrities wished their mothers, mothers-in-law and wives who are mothers too. One of the sweetest wishes were by Vignesh Shivan, who is also beau of 'lady superstar' Nayanthara. He took to his Instagram page and wished both his mother and Nayanthara's mother.

For his mom, Vignesh wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day our access to God every day... the most selfless characters in our lives! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!! love you mommy & my sister #happymothersday #godbless".

He also penned a poem which read as "My Tamil kavithai for this photo:-Amma entru azhaithein siru pillaiye,Tharai meethu vantha paatham annaiye,Veethiyil nadanthal pala thaai siripil kadavulin vagupe maarumo,Sethiyai koduthu aarambam padithal annaiyin nyabagam ilaiya,Oru thaaiyin kunthalai oothiya pothu devathai olinthathum illai,Amma entru sollum peril devathai ulil thillai.(MEANING:-Babies will call their mothers' thousand times,Mother's foot will there in the next moment on the floor,If we walk through a street there will be so many mother's laughing, God's department will change for this mother's laugh,If we gave the news to read, they will remember the mother's memory in the starting,There is no angel hidden inside our mother's hair, we blow her hair to check it,Angel is there inside the word mother.)".

While wishing Nayanthara's mother, Vignesh shared a series of photos with a caption stating, "Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs Kurian... you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child We love you sooo much amma thank u ammuuuu".

And finally, Vignesh wished 'mother of his future children' Nayanthara. He wrote a photo of the actor holding a baby and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children ... #Happymothersday #mothersday #happymothersday".

That's really sweet!