Vignesh Shivan gets emotional while recalling being compared to a dog for dating Nayanthara.

Nayanthara's much-awaited documentary, Nayanthara Beyond A Fairytale, has finally been released on Netflix. The documentary is getting a lot of cheers from the actress' industry friends. In the documentary, Vignesh Shivan talked about the trolling he faced when the netizens got to know about his relationship with Nayanthara.

Talking about the public reaction after he and Nayanthara went public about their relationship, Vignesh Shivan got emotional and said, "The first famous meme that came out was – no one can stop it if the beauty chooses the beast. I was compared to a dog. They said Nagoor Biryani (from Nagore) was being offered to a dog. The meme had both of our pictures."

He then added, "Why can’t the beast land the beauty? What’s so wrong if the beauty chooses the beast? Life is so uncertain that a bus conductor can become a superstar (Rajinikanth). Reaching a certain place in life doesn’t come that easily.”

He further added that they have paid a price for their love and said, "You have to pay a price for it. And we have to pay it monthly, sometimes weekly," hinting at the trolling. Nayanthara then admitted to feeling ‘guilty’ about it and said, “Sometimes, I feel very guilty that if I was not a part of his life, probably his life would have been a little easier and maybe happier and better.” The director, however, disagreed with her.

Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond A Fairytale, delves into the ups and downs that Nayanthara went through during her career to become the Lady Superstar in the South film industry. Stars like Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Parvathy Thiruvothu discuss her journey and what sets her apart from the rest. The documentary also gives a glimpse into her relationship with Vignesh Shivan and their star-studded marriage. The documentary is available to watch on Netflix.

