Vignesh Shivan pens heartwarming note for wife Nayanthara on her birthday, says 'when I am seeing you as a mother...'

Nayanthara celebrates her 38th birthday on Friday, November 18. Filmmaker and lyricist Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with the superstar actress on June 9, shared adorable photos with her and penned a heartwarming note for the actress who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

"This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different! But this one is the most special of them all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children!", wrote Vignesh, who announced the birth of their twin baby boys via surrogacy in October.

He continued, "I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today! When I m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful! You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray!"

"Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful! I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this with our little babies all of us growing together! All of us learning to fight it out there, while also enjoying fighting it out there :) making a wonderful life for us with God’s blessings and the universe’s witness !!! Love to you now & forever my dear Pondaaaati, thangameyyyyy and always my Uyir & ulagam! My lady & SuperStar", Vignesh concluded.