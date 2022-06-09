Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Shah Rukh Khan's photo with Jawan director Atlee goes viral

Atlee-SRK/Instagram

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and directors Mani Ratnam and Atlee are some of the high profile guests who have arrived here at the Sheraton Grand for the wedding of director Vignesh Shivan with actress Nayanthara.

Giving a glimpse of the celebration at Vignesh and Nayanthara's wedding, filmmaker Atlee, who recently announced a project with Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan, dropped a photo on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02."

In the photo, Atlee who is seen donning a light blue kurta and white pyjama teamed with a matching light blue half jacket, is seen all smiles as he stands next to SRK and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

While Shah Rukh Khan is seen looking dapper in a beige blazer teamed with a white short and black trousers, Pooja is seen sporting a traditional attire.

Check out the photo below:

Nayanthara is believed to be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, the teaser of which the superstar recently revealed alongside an intriguing poster.

Nayanthara was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' directed by Vignesh Shivan. Meanwhile, SRK fans are in for a treat as the superstar will be seen in three back-to-back films in 2023 namely Dunki, Jawan and Pathan.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with Naanum Rowdy Thaan, arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.

Other popular celebrities, who have arrived include, directors Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee, actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika and music director Anirudh.

Security at the venue is tight with as many as 80 bouncers having been deployed apart from a heavy posse of police personnel.

Sources hint that the couple -- Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara -- have made arrangements to provide lunch for over 18,000 children across Tamil Nadu as part of their wedding celebrations.