Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Filmmaker drops FIRST PHOTO from dreamy ceremony

Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

The royal wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, one of the most awaited events of the year, has finally taken place. The couple married in a dreamy ceremony, and the first photo is now out.

Vignesh took to Twitter and wrote while sharing the photo, "On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding."

Check out the photo here:

On a scale of 10…



She’s Nayan & am the One



With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends



Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

According to IANS, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, as well as actors Rajinikanth and Ajith, would be among the select few from the film industry and politics who will attend the high-profile event. The wedding and reception will reportedly be attended by Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Guests who have been invited to the couple's wedding will receive a special code before the event, according to reports. According to sources close to the couple, the wedding showed that special security precautions had been made.

As per an IANS report, the sources said, "Security has been really tightened at the venue. Guests, who have been invited, will be getting a special code before the wedding. Guests will be allowed to enter the wedding venue after showing the code. "A dress code for the wedding has also been specified. The dress code specified in the invitation is Ethnic pastels. A Sangeet ceremony is to take place on Wednesday before the wedding on Thursday morning."



Nayanthara is also believed to be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, which the superstar recently revealed with an interesting teaser and exciting set of posters.