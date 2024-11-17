After Nayanthara's open letter, Vignesh Shivan mocks Dhanush's legal notice on their Netflix documentary.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara recently issued an open letter to slam actor Dhanush for allegedly not allowing her to use footage from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her upcoming Netflix wedding documentary. Now, Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, has stepped in to support her. He shared an old video of Dhanush on Instagram, where the actor spoke about positivity and the importance of living without hate and even shared the controversial clip for the audience to watch for free.

The video clip, taken from the audio launch of the 2017 film Sakka Podu Podu Raja, shows Dhanush saying in Tamil, "The love we have for one should not turn into hate for another. If it changes, there is no meaning for that emotion. The world is going towards a pathetic condition. There is so much negativity. Nobody likes it if another person is doing good in life. Live and let live. Nobody should hate another person. If you like somebody, celebrate with them. If you don't like somebody, just move on."

Along with the post, Vignesh wrote a caption that read, "Vaazhu Vaazha udu #spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya at least for the sake of some innocent die-hard fans who believe all of this! I sincerely pray to God! For People to change and find happiness in other people's happiness." Vignesh also shared the controversial music clip from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan on his Instagram Story, writing, “The 10 crores clip that wants to be taken down from our Netflix documentary. Please watch it here for free.” In the letter posted by Nayanthara earlier on Saturday, the actress also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. A part of the letter read, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic which is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

While the exact details of the alleged dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush have not been known yet, the actress' claims have sparked discussions within the industry. Dhanush has not yet responded to Nayanthara's letter. For the unversed, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan's film featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under the Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.

With inputs from ANI

