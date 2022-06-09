Vignesh Shivan drops photos with 'Thangamey' Nayanthara ahead of wedding, says 'excited to see u walking up the aisle'

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding/Instagram

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Director-actor Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram today, June 9.

Ahead of the wedding rituals, Vignesh took to his Instagram handle to dedicate a post to his 'Thangamey' Nayanthara while sharing his excitement about 'officially' starting a new chapter in his life.

"Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends," Vignesh wrote alongside a carousel post that featured Nayanthara's solo photo as well as his selfies with her.

On Thursday, talking to media persons ahead of his wedding, Vignesh Shivan, after making an official announcement about their wedding, said that they had to change the venue from Tirupathi to Mahabalipuram because of logistic issues.

The director, who thanked media persons for their support and encouragement in different stages of his career as a director, producer and lyric writer, said that he was moving to the next stage in his personal life as well.

Vignesh Shivan said, "I am moving to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I will be getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It has been planned as an intimate event with only a small circle of family and friends attending.

"We had originally planned the wedding at Tirupati but there were logisitic issues," he said and pointed out that they chose this option because of practical difficulties.

The director disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.