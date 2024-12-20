Here's what the audience thinks about Vetrimaaran's much-awaited crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2.

The Tamil-language period crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2 has finally been released on December 20. It is a direct sequel of Viduthalai Part 1, which was released in the theatres on March 31, 2023. Directed by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, both the films are headlined by Soori and Vijay Sethupathi.

The audiences, who watched the first day first show of Viduthalai Part 2, have shared their reviews on X (formerly called Twitter). The sequel is being hailed as a 'cult classic' by Vetrimaaran, who has previously helmed critically and commercially successful movies such as Vada Chennai, Visaranai, Aadukalam, and Asuran.

After watching the film, one netizen wrote, "Viduthalai 2 is a VetriMaaran masterpiece. A gripping tale of bravery and revolution,masterfully continuing the raw intensity of its predecessor. Directed with precision, it delves deeper into the human cost of freedom and the clash between oppression and resistance."

Another post read, "Viduthalai Part 2 is a Vetrimaaran's cult classic film. Witnessed Vijay Sethupathi's another shade in Viduthalai2 , What a performer, next National Award loading for this man."

"#Viduthalai Part 2 will be a BLAST in theatres. Opening Scene, Interval, Pre-Climax and Climax, especially sound designs and BGM everything will work for Sure. 1st Half - Superb Story Telling. 2nd Half is Pure Lit. BLOCKBUSTER LOADED", wrote another netizen.

However, there were a negative reviews as well. One of them read, "Viduthalai Part 2 is a weakly written & directed work that’s overlong & mostly uses montage-like storytelling. Functions more as a politics class than a narrative film. One of the blandest films of the year. A colossal waste of talent, time & resources."

#Viduthalai2 is a #VetriMaaran masterpiece. A gripping tale of bravery and revolution,masterfully continuing the raw intensity of its predecessor. Directed with precision,it delves deeper into the human cost of freedom and the clash between oppression and resistance. @elredkumar — Apsara R (@talktoapsara) December 19, 2024

#VidudalaiPart2 REVIEW



A VETRIMARAN 'S CULT CLASSIC Film



Witnessed #VijaySethupathi 's Another Shade in #Viduthalai2 , What a PERFORMER .. He is Next National Award Loading for this Man #VetriMaaran Can't Disclose too much , Will everyone know it morning .… pic.twitter.com/WyNPxo0QDH — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) December 19, 2024

#ViduthalaiPart2 will be a BLAST in theatres. Opening Scene, Interval , Pre Climax & Climax Especially Sound Designs & BGM everything will work for Sure.

1st Half - Superb Story Telling.

2nd Half will be Pure Lit BLOCKBUSTER LOADED



A #VetriMaaran Sir Sambavam — VJ Krishna (@VJ_Krishna18) December 20, 2024

Apart from Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, Viduthalai Part 2 also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, and Saravana Subbiah in pivotal roles.