Viduthalai Part 1 Twitter review: Vetrimaaran, Vijay Sethupathi film is 'gut-wrenching' and 'haunting', say moviegoers

Directed by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the Tamil period crime drama Viduthalai Part 1 has been released in the theatres worldwide this Friday, March 31. Soori and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film has received extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Moviegoers, who went to watch Viduthalai Part 1 in theatres on its first day of theatrical release, have shared their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter calling it one of the most important films in Tamil cinema. The film highlights police brutality, similar to Vetrimaaran's previous film Visaranai.

A Twitter user wrote, "Vetrimaaran delivered again. Viduthalai Part 1 is a gut-wrenching saga of police and the establishment's brutality towards indigenous people. It affects, it touches, it moves, it educates, and also entertains. Another important film from Tamil Cinema."

Another tweet read, "In an entertainment industry that largely glorifies police, glad to see products like Visaaranai, #Viduthalai that brings out the police brutality onscreen. Viduthalai 1 is definitely a haunting piece even as a stand-alone film, can't wait to see what part 2 has in store!"

"#ViduthalaiPart1 - Opening long sequence get a breathtaking experience. More than drama it's character establishing.", wrote another moviegoer. Another user tweeted, "#Viduthalai will remain as one of the best films ever made in Indian cinema, what a master craftsman #VetriMaaran is, @sooriofficial Whateey performance brother. Take a bow."

Calling Vetrimaaran G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), a cine-goer wrote, "#ViduthalaiPart1 - Superb First half & excellent second half. #Soori & #VJS performance are clapworthy. The songs could have been placed better!! Rightly created excitement for Part 2 by placing a sneak peek. #VetriMaaran proves once again he is a GOAT".

Viduthalai Part 2 is expected to hit theatres in September 2023.



