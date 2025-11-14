Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paps again! Video goes viral, says 'Chup raho munh band rakho photo...'; Watch

Bothered by the constant noise around her, Jaya Bachchan paused and gave a stern look to her right side for a few seconds. Daughter Shweta saw this and held Jaya's hand to lead her again. The video is now doing the rounds on Instagram.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan often grabs netizens' ire for her conduct in front of paparazzi who gather around to click her pictures and videos. Once again, the actress has gained attention for her anger when photographers rushed around her to take her pictures, and she lashed out at them.

In yet another moment, Jaya Bachchan, who attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, lost her cool. Dressed in a white outfit, she arrived at the event, wearing a mask. Several photographers surrounded her and created some commotion to take her photographs. Bothered by the constant noise around her, she paused and gave a stern look to her right side for a few seconds. Daughter Shweta saw this and held Jaya's hand to lead her again. The video is now doing the rounds on Instagram.

“Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho munh band rakho photo lo… khatam. Upar se comments karte rahte ho (You people take the pictures. Do not be ill-mannered. Keep quiet, shut your mouth and click pictures… the end. No need to make comments on top of all this)," Jaya lashed out at paps in the video.



Often Jaya has shared her discomfort with paparazzi clicking her pictures at different occasions. She has also been criticising and schooling paps over years. On her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, she opened about her reservations about being clicked and losing cool at paps. "What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?". "I know some people make a comment so that they know there will be a reaction, then there will be a discussion, then there will be a tu-tu-main-main (argument). So there are some celebrities who thrive on such things," she added. On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), directed by Karan Johar.