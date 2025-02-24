Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Magizh Thirumeni's Vidaamuyarchi will start streaming on Netflix from March 3.

Headlined by Ajith Kumar, the Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi was released in the theatres on February 6 earlier this month. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial also starred Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under his banner Lyca Productions.

Vidaamuyarchi received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, and underperformed at the box office. The film earned Rs 80 crore net in India and grossed Rs 135 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. With the reported budget of around Rs 175 to Rs 200 crore, the Ajith Kumar starred proved to be a commercial flop.

Now, within a month of its theatrical release, the action thriller will start streaming on Netflix from March 3. The OTT giant shared made the announcement on its social media handles and wrote, "No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi. Watch Vidaamuyarchi on Netflix, out 3 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam."

Vidaamuyarchi is inspired from Breakdown

The Ajith Kumar-starrer is inspired from the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown, which starred Kurt Russell, J. T. Walsh and Kathleen Quinlan in the leading roles. The Jonathan Mostow directorial was a commercial success as it grossed $50 million against its budget of $35 million and has developed a cult following over the years.



Ajith Kumar's next film Good Bad Ugly

After Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar has another film lined up for release this year. He will be seen next in the action-packed thriller Good Bad Ugly, which is slated to release on April 10. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady and also features Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.