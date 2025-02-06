Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi has been receiving positive reviews from audiences, with many fans rushing to the theatres for the first show on its release day.

Ajith Kumar's much-awaited comeback film, Vidaamuyarchi, hit theatres on Thursday, February 6. The action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, also stars Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences, with many fans rushing to the theatres for the first show on its release day. One of the fans wrote, "#Vidaamuyarchi is a high-octane thriller with Ajith Kumar in top form Magizh Thirumeni’s direction is sharp."

Title card BGM As expected anirudh placed Ajitheyy bgm on his title. Fan Boy sambavam #VidaaMuyarchi #VidaaMuyarchiFDFS

pic.twitter.com/IIycPEgUmR — Trollers-D(@Trollers_D) February 6, 2025

The second one said, "Movie is like a Hollywood Style! Complete Family Entertainer." The third said, "Clear Winner #VidaaMuyarchi Ajith Sir. What a comeback sir, hope to Telugu version also be a blockbuster." The fourth one said, “Title card BGM, As expected Anirudh placed Ajitheyy bgm on his title. Fan Boy sambavam."

Fans have been flooding social media with videos of the celebrations inside theatres, expressing their excitement over Ajith Kumar’s return to the big screen. The energy is contagious, with fans dancing outside theatres and cheering loudly for their favorite star as he graces the screen.

With such overwhelming anticipation, Vidaamuyarchi is all set to become a blockbuster, and the joyous atmosphere around the film's release shows just how eager fans are to see Ajith back in action.