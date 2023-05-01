Search icon
Vidaa Muyarchi: Title of Ajith Kumar's AK 62 revealed on actor's birthday, Magizh Thirumeni helms upcoming movie

Ajith Kumar collaborates with director Magizh Thirumeni for his next movie, Vidaa Muyarchi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

Ajith Kumar new film titled as Vidaa Muyarchi

As Tamil star Ajith Kumar turns 52, the title of his upcoming movie was revealed. Ajith next film, which had a working title of AK 62 is now been called, Vidaa Muyarch. The producers of the upcoming film revealed the title at midnight hour of May 1, and this is the perfect way for Ajith fans to start the birthday celebrations. 

Lyca Productions revealed the name of their next with Ajith, helmed under Magizh Thirumeni's direction, and supported by Anirudh Ravichander's captivating musical score. The producers launched the title poster on May 1 at 12 AM on social media, and captioned the post, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work, our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day. It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni." 

Here's the poster

The term Vidaa Muyarch stands for persistence, tenacity, determination, resolve and resolution in Tamil. As soon as the title was revealed, several fans of the actor hailed the announcement as the best birthday gift. An internet user wrote, "Apt title only for #AK" Another internet user wrote, "The background looks like a maze, so it's a thriller movie, antoganist looking for an answer or solving a mystery with VidaaMuyarchi is the one line. Let's see how MagizhThirumeni is cooking this one." A netizen wrote, "Efforts never fail. Wish you Happy Birthday my dr chief #Ajith sir." Another netizen added, "Happy Birthday Thala."  

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Boney Kapoor-produced, action heist Thunivu. The film was released in Pongal, on January 11, 2023. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a commercially successful at the box office. The release date of the film isn't officially announced yet. But the movie is expected to hit cinemas in 2024.    

