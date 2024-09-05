Vicky Kaushal set to join this Punjabi sensation at his concert in recently-announced grand India tour

Recently, one of the biggest sensations of Punjab announced the dates of his highly anticipated India Tour leaving fans excited. The Punjabi popstar we are talking about is Karan Aujla who announced his It Was All A Dream India Tour.

Speculations are now swirling that Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal might make a surprise appearance at the Mumbai concert, joining Karan Aujla on stage for a unique and unforgettable performance. The buzz has been gaining momentum online following the massive success of Aujla's recent single ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Bad Newz. While neither party has confirmed the rumors, fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of this unprecedented cultural fusion.

According to a source close to the development, discussions are also underway to bring together Bollywood and Hollywood on one stage in a never-before-seen cultural fusion. The plan involves a one-off appearance by a top international artist alongside Aujla and Kaushal, creating a truly unforgettable experience for the audience. While the identity of the international guest remains undisclosed, the collaboration promises to be a major highlight of the tour.

An insider close to the development informed us, “There are ongoing discussions for sync that pays tribute to the Punjabi community that has never been attempted before at a tour of such scale, which will see the coming together of the best of both the creative worlds. Given that this is the artist’s debut tour on home turf, he wishes to create a milestone moment and the promoters are leaving no stone unturned.”

The It Was All A Dream World Tour has been a massive success, selling out shows across Canada and the United Kingdom. The Mumbai concert, the grand finale of the India leg, is expected to be even more spectacular.

With an astounding 100,000 tickets sold and two sold-out shows for the multi-city Indian tour in less than a month, Aujla's popularity and influence within the music and entertainment industry are undeniable. The tour, presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, will take place in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai from December 7th to 21st, 2024. Apparently Aujla has been paid a whopping 2 million USD (roughly Rs 16 crore) for his debut India trek. Joined by his longtime collaborator Ikky, Karan Aujla is set to deliver a dynamic setlist featuring his greatest hits and new music.

