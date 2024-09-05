Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'IPL mein Rs 130 ka bhi nahi bikega...': YouTubers roast this Pakistani cricketer after disappointing Pak vs Ban series

Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

Vicky Kaushal set to join this Punjabi sensation at his concert in recently-announced grand India tour

SEBI employees call for chief Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation over alleged 'toxic' work culture

Viral video: 9-foot long cobra found hidden in bedroom, leaves internet dumbfounded, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'IPL mein Rs 130 ka bhi nahi bikega...': YouTubers roast this Pakistani cricketer after disappointing Pak vs Ban series

'IPL mein Rs 130 ka bhi nahi bikega...': YouTubers roast this Pakistani cricketer after disappointing Pak vs Ban series

Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vicky Kaushal set to join this Punjabi sensation at his concert in recently-announced grand India tour

Vicky Kaushal set to join this Punjabi sensation at his concert in recently-announced grand India tour

Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal set to join this Punjabi sensation at his concert in recently-announced grand India tour

Vicky Kaushal is set to star in this Punjabi sensation's highly anticipated India Tour.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Vicky Kaushal set to join this Punjabi sensation at his concert in recently-announced grand India tour
Vicky Kaushal dancing to Tauba Tauba
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recently, one of the biggest sensations of Punjab announced the dates of his highly anticipated India Tour leaving fans excited. The Punjabi popstar we are talking about is Karan Aujla who announced his It Was All A Dream India Tour.

Speculations are now swirling that Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal might make a surprise appearance at the Mumbai concert, joining Karan Aujla on stage for a unique and unforgettable performance. The buzz has been gaining momentum online following the massive success of Aujla's recent single ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Bad Newz. While neither party has confirmed the rumors, fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of this unprecedented cultural fusion.

According to a source close to the development, discussions are also underway to bring together Bollywood and Hollywood on one stage in a never-before-seen cultural fusion. The plan involves a one-off appearance by a top international artist alongside Aujla and Kaushal, creating a truly unforgettable experience for the audience. While the identity of the international guest remains undisclosed, the collaboration promises to be a major highlight of the tour.

An insider close to the development informed us, “There are ongoing discussions for sync that pays tribute to the Punjabi community that has never been attempted before at a tour of such scale, which will see the coming together of the best of both the creative worlds. Given that this is the artist’s debut tour on home turf, he wishes to create a milestone moment and the promoters are leaving no stone unturned.”
The It Was All A Dream World Tour has been a massive success, selling out shows across Canada and the United Kingdom. The Mumbai concert, the grand finale of the India leg, is expected to be even more spectacular.

With an astounding 100,000 tickets sold and two sold-out shows for the multi-city Indian tour in less than a month, Aujla's popularity and influence within the music and entertainment industry are undeniable. The tour, presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, will take place in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai from December 7th to 21st, 2024. Apparently Aujla has been paid a whopping 2 million USD (roughly Rs 16 crore) for his debut India trek. Joined by his longtime collaborator Ikky, Karan Aujla is set to deliver a dynamic setlist featuring his greatest hits and new music.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Russia President Putin arrives in Mongolia, know why he wasn't arrested despite ICC warrant?

Russia President Putin arrives in Mongolia, know why he wasn't arrested despite ICC warrant?

Meet man who survived on just 30 minutes of sleep a day for 12 years, claims it...

Meet man who survived on just 30 minutes of sleep a day for 12 years, claims it...

Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh moves SC, challenges CBI arrest

Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh moves SC, challenges CBI arrest

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

This superhit was offered to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna replaced him, worked for free, still earned 10 times his fees

Meet Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who became star at 4, interviewed Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, gave Rs 200 crore hit, now...

Meet Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who became star at 4, interviewed Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, gave Rs 200 crore hit, now...

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement