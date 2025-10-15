Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off

Raghav Juyal’s Parvez, Bobby Deol’s Abrar Haque, and others are unforgettable characters who deserve their own spin-offs. Their stories and personalities leave fans wanting more. Exploring their journeys would make for exciting new films.

Some movie characters stay with you long after the film ends. They make you curious about their past, what drives them, and what their story would look like if they had a film of their own. From Raghav Juyal’s Parvez in Bads of Bollywood to Bobby Deol’s Abrar in Animal, here are some unforgettable characters who truly deserve a spin-off.

Parvez – Raghav Juyal (The Ba***ds of Bollywood)

Raghav Juyal completely stole the show as Parvez in Bads of Bollywood. With his effortless comic timing, sharp one-liners, and quirky personality, he brought a fresh energy to the show. Every scene he appeared in was instantly more entertaining. A spin-off centred around Parvez’s chaotic world, his wild adventures, witty charm, and unpredictable decisions would be an absolute entertainer and give fans a chance to see even more of Raghav’s fun side.

Abrar Haque – Bobby Deol (Animal)

Bobby Deol barely spoke in Animal, yet his performance as Abrar Haque left a lasting mark. His silent rage, emotional eyes, and commanding presence made him unforgettable. A spin-off exploring his backstory — his family, his power, and what led him to become who he is — would make for a gripping watch.

Sukhi – Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)

Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi brought both warmth and heartbreak to Dunki. His innocence, his dreams, and his ultimate fate touched everyone. A prequel about Sukhi’s life before the journey — his friendships, his struggles, and what pushed him to take that leap — would be emotional and beautiful to watch.

MC Sher – Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

When Gully Boy was released, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s MC Sher became an instant favourite. His confidence, energy, and lines like “Apna time aayega” made him a youth icon. A spin-off about MC Sher’s rise in the rap scene, his battles, his wins, and his heartbreaks would definitely get fans cheering.

Rishu – Vikrant Massey (Haseen Dillruba)

Vikrant Massey’s Rishu started as a quiet, simple man but turned into one of the most complex and unpredictable characters in recent memory. His transformation left everyone shocked. A spin-off that digs deeper into Rishu’s mind and emotions would be fascinating to watch.