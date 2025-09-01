Vicky Kaushal's Masaan to Varun Dhawan's October: 5 Bollywood films that master the art of loneliness

HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, loses Rs 47482 crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...
ENTERTAINMENT
These five Hindi films use empty rooms, quiet shots and inner worlds to explore solitude, from urban isolation to private grief.
A tender, quiet study of city loneliness: a misdelivered tiffin sparks letters between two strangers whose daily lives are hollowed out by routine and isolation. The film treats solitude as a small, aching space that connection briefly lights up.
Set on the ghats of Varanasi, Masaan threads stories of grief, shame and personal exile. Characters process loss and social pressure in long, silent sequences, the film’s poetry lies in how solitude shapes survival and small, private hope.
A low-volume, slow-burning meditation on care and quiet longing. Through long takes and minimal dialogue, October foregrounds a character’s inner stillness and how solitude can transform into a solitary devotion that’s deeply human.
This unsettling period drama uses claustrophobic social dynamics to expose a young man’s growing isolation. The film’s small humiliations and silences accumulate into a tragic solitude, loneliness portrayed as a slow, corrosive force.
Rajat Kapoor’s gentle fable follows a man who withdraws into a self-crafted world of belief and observation. The film mines quiet humour and melancholy from seclusion, showing how choosing loneliness can be an act of survival and meaning-making.