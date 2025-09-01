Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vicky Kaushal's Masaan to Varun Dhawan's October: 5 Bollywood films that master the art of loneliness

These five Hindi films use empty rooms, quiet shots and inner worlds to explore solitude, from urban isolation to private grief.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 03:37 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Vicky Kaushal's Masaan to Varun Dhawan's October: 5 Bollywood films that master the art of loneliness
The Lunchbox

Untitled-design-1A tender, quiet study of city loneliness: a misdelivered tiffin sparks letters between two strangers whose daily lives are hollowed out by routine and isolation. The film treats solitude as a small, aching space that connection briefly lights up.

Masaan

Untitled-design-2Set on the ghats of Varanasi, Masaan threads stories of grief, shame and personal exile. Characters process loss and social pressure in long, silent sequences, the film’s poetry lies in how solitude shapes survival and small, private hope.

October

Untitled-design-3A low-volume, slow-burning meditation on care and quiet longing. Through long takes and minimal dialogue, October foregrounds a character’s inner stillness and how solitude can transform into a solitary devotion that’s deeply human.

ALSO READ: From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

A Death in the Gunj

Untitled-design-4This unsettling period drama uses claustrophobic social dynamics to expose a young man’s growing isolation. The film’s small humiliations and silences accumulate into a tragic solitude, loneliness portrayed as a slow, corrosive force.

Ankhon Dekhi

Untitled-design-5Rajat Kapoor’s gentle fable follows a man who withdraws into a self-crafted world of belief and observation. The film mines quiet humour and melancholy from seclusion, showing how choosing loneliness can be an act of survival and meaning-making.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
