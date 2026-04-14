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Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout at 70

Sham Kaushal, father of Vicky Kaushal, went viral after sharing a gym workout video at the age of 70, where he was seen performing bench press. The veteran action director impressed fans with his fitness and dedication to a healthy lifestyle.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout at 70
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Sham Kaushal, veteran action director and father of actor Vicky Kaushal, has impressed fans with his dedication to fitness at the age of 70. He recently shared a video of himself working out in the gym, showing strength and discipline that quickly went viral on social media.

Viral gym video leaves fans inspired:

H3N2 virus 2026 04 14T172011 622

Sham Kaushal is seen in the video performing a bench press with weights, proving his strong commitment to fitness even in his seventies. Sharing the clip, he wrote, 'God’s grace small efforts to continue…Rab Rakha..,' expressing gratitude and humility. Fans praised him for setting a powerful example of healthy ageing.

A renowned action director in Bollywood:

Sham Kaushal is one of the most respected action directors in Bollywood. He is known for making high-intensity stunts in movies like Dangal, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Raazi and Sanju. He has been a part of Indian cinema for a long time, and that has earned him a lot of respect in the industry.

Also read: Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Family and legacy in Films:

His son, Vicky Kaushal, is a well-known Bollywood actor who has been in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and Chhaava. Sunny Kaushal, Sham's younger son, is also in movies. Recently, the Kaushal family grew by one member. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif became parents in November 2025, which made the Kaushal home even happier.

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