FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Rise of Intelligent, Real-Time Enterprise Data Platforms and What It Means for Global Businesses

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket

Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to harsh criticism on his acting in Border 2: 'Yahi sawaal ne...'

I-PAC raids: ED issues FIRST statement, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took away key documents

Sanjay Kathuria Becomes One of India’s Most Followed Finance Educators - Crosses 2 Million Followers in 12 months

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS his fear after becoming dad to Vihaan Kaushal: 'he’s scared of...'

Can geopolitical risks like Venezuela crisis, Trump's threat slow India's growth? UN projects GDP at...

After US, Bangladesh to impose tariffs on India? Yunus govt considers duties on cotton yarn imports

Standings, sanctions or stand-off: Bangladesh face tough call as ICC push scheduled matches amid Mustafizur Rahman row

BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as Brand Ambassador of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Rise of Intelligent, Real-Time Enterprise Data Platforms and What It Means for Global Businesses

Krishnam Raju Narsepalle: Architecting the Real-Time Data Revolution

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record

Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to harsh criticism on his acting in Border 2: 'Yahi sawaal ne...'

Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to criticism on his acting in Border 2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS his fear after becoming dad to Vihaan Kaushal: 'he’s scared of...'

Vicky Kaushal says he’s scared of losing his phone after son Vihaan’s birth, as it holds all his precious baby memories. Fatherhood has made him more emotional and family-focused.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal REVEALS his fear after becoming dad to Vihaan Kaushal: 'he’s scared of...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared a sweet and relatable moment from his life after becoming a father. In November 2021, Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son Vihaan. Vicky claims that his life has changed a hundred per cent. When the actor was talking in an interview, he disclosed that he acquired a new fear now he is afraid of losing his phone.

Vicky elucidated that, before, losing a phone was not a concern for him at all. However, the situation is now quite the opposite as his phone is loaded with priceless little ones' photos and videos. He referred to the fact that even the smallest moment seems to be very important, and he wishes to save those moments forever.

Phone now holds priceless memories:

The actor revealed how dearly his mobile has turned out to be because it records his baby’s first steps. Vicky is trying to save every little thing from the tiniest smile to the smallest movement. He even joked, saying that the fear of losing his phone is actually a fear of losing these memories, not the phone itself.

Vicky further mentioned that fatherhood has rendered him more sensitive and cautious. He feels a sense of responsibility and frequently weighs his options before acting. To him, the experience of being a father is a daily blend of feelings of joy, anxiety and education.

Parenthood changes priorities:

Vicky candidly revealed that his preferences have changed big time since Vihaan was born. He mentioned that time is expensive nowadays, and family is the most important thing in his life. Even the bleakest moments at home are great, and he cherishes being there as often as possible.

Vicky and Katrina took to social media to announce the name of their son and to let the world see a part of him earlier this year. The image depicted the couple holding their children's little hands, and they affectionately referred to him as their 'ray of light'. The couple was loved and wished well by fans and other stars.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi reveals he faced repeated Immigration checks while travelling abroad: ‘I fit the...'

Fans love this side of Vicky:

Vicky's candid admission was well-received by his followers, and most of them could easily relate to it. A considerable number of parents took to social media to express their similar fears regarding the loss of their phones due to the memories stored in them. Vicky's statement was a revelation of the gentle and intimate aspect of the actor, which in turn made the fans’ admiration for him greater. Vicky Kaushal has become a father, and it is evident that he has undergone a wonderful transformation that is reflected in his life, and actually, it looks like he is savouring every instant of this new adventure.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Rise of Intelligent, Real-Time Enterprise Data Platforms and What It Means for Global Businesses
Krishnam Raju Narsepalle: Architecting the Real-Time Data Revolution
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record in men's List A cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts history, achieves rare world record
Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to harsh criticism on his acting in Border 2: 'Yahi sawaal ne...'
Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls, reacts to criticism on his acting in Border 2
I-PAC raids: ED issues FIRST statement, claims West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took away key documents
I-PAC raids: ED claims Mamata Banerjee took away key documents
Sanjay Kathuria Becomes One of India’s Most Followed Finance Educators - Crosses 2 Million Followers in 12 months
Sanjay Kathuria: The New Face of India’s Financial Literacy Movement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement