Vicky Kaushal REVEALS his fear after becoming dad to Vihaan Kaushal: 'he’s scared of...'

Vicky Kaushal says he’s scared of losing his phone after son Vihaan’s birth, as it holds all his precious baby memories. Fatherhood has made him more emotional and family-focused.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared a sweet and relatable moment from his life after becoming a father. In November 2021, Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son Vihaan. Vicky claims that his life has changed a hundred per cent. When the actor was talking in an interview, he disclosed that he acquired a new fear now he is afraid of losing his phone.

Vicky elucidated that, before, losing a phone was not a concern for him at all. However, the situation is now quite the opposite as his phone is loaded with priceless little ones' photos and videos. He referred to the fact that even the smallest moment seems to be very important, and he wishes to save those moments forever.

Phone now holds priceless memories:

The actor revealed how dearly his mobile has turned out to be because it records his baby’s first steps. Vicky is trying to save every little thing from the tiniest smile to the smallest movement. He even joked, saying that the fear of losing his phone is actually a fear of losing these memories, not the phone itself.

Vicky further mentioned that fatherhood has rendered him more sensitive and cautious. He feels a sense of responsibility and frequently weighs his options before acting. To him, the experience of being a father is a daily blend of feelings of joy, anxiety and education.

Parenthood changes priorities:

Vicky candidly revealed that his preferences have changed big time since Vihaan was born. He mentioned that time is expensive nowadays, and family is the most important thing in his life. Even the bleakest moments at home are great, and he cherishes being there as often as possible.

Vicky and Katrina took to social media to announce the name of their son and to let the world see a part of him earlier this year. The image depicted the couple holding their children's little hands, and they affectionately referred to him as their 'ray of light'. The couple was loved and wished well by fans and other stars.

Fans love this side of Vicky:

Vicky's candid admission was well-received by his followers, and most of them could easily relate to it. A considerable number of parents took to social media to express their similar fears regarding the loss of their phones due to the memories stored in them. Vicky's statement was a revelation of the gentle and intimate aspect of the actor, which in turn made the fans’ admiration for him greater. Vicky Kaushal has become a father, and it is evident that he has undergone a wonderful transformation that is reflected in his life, and actually, it looks like he is savouring every instant of this new adventure.