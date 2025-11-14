FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vicky Kaushal recalls first ever interaction with Katrina Kaif, REVEALS who first introduced them, its not Karan Johar but…

Bollywood's adorable couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently began a new chapter in their life with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. Though fans have witnessed their secret love story blossom quietly over the years, Vicky recently revealed interesting details about his first meet with his wife, during his appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

Bollywood's adorable couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently began a new chapter in their life with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. Though fans have witnessed their secret love story blossom quietly over the years, Vicky recently revealed interesting details about his first meeting with his wife during his appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. 

Vicky recalls his first meet with wife Katrina

During the show, Vicky Kaushal took a stroll down memory lane, revealing that it was not Karan Johar first, but comedian Sunil Grover who introduced him to Katrina at an award show.  “Stage pe, in fact stage pe hi pehli baar mila tha aur phir baad mein backstage jaake... I still remember, I have to take an entry, she has to take an entry and there was Sunil Grover along with me. All three of us are standing and they had shot Bharat together so they’re like pally and friends. And I'm there and he introduced me to her. First five minutes of me meeting Katrina, she is training me how to host the show. And we were going to go on stage for just to say ‘good night everyone, thank you for coming’," he said.

“I have hosted the entire show, it's all done. Done! First time ‘Hi, I'm Katrina’, ‘Hi, I’m Vicky’, (mimicking Katrina) ‘You know what, you shouldn’t care about the audience. You should always give it to this, that’. I have gotten a full-blown tutorial about how to host an award show right before…” Kajol chimed in to add, “Which you have already finished.” Vicky shared, “Which I have already finished. So that was my first interaction," Vicky further remembered. 

Vicky and Katrina's marriage

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in a private, traditional Hindu ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, after secretly dating for few years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby son, on November 7, 2025. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
