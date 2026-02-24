Vicky Kaushal hails Katrina Kaif as a ‘warrior’ in pregnancy, ‘superhero’ in motherhood

Sridevi 8th death anniversary: Vishal Jethwa reveals why he stopped talking about superstar with Janhvi Kapoor
ENTERTAINMENT
Vicky Kaushal praised Katrina Kaif for handling pregnancy and motherhood like a 'warrior' in an interview with Hindustan Times. The couple recently welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal and Vicky said fatherhood has made him more responsible and grounded.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about his journey into fatherhood and praised his wife, Katrina Kaif, for her strength during pregnancy and motherhood. The actor shared that this new phase of life has been emotional and beautiful for both of them.
Vicky described Katrina as a warrior who showed exceptional strength during her pregnancy in his interview with Hindustan Times. He said she showed great courage, patience and calmness throughout the journey. According to him, the way she became a mother has made him admire her even more.
The couple celebrated the birth of their son, Vihaan Kaushal, three months ago. Vicky shared that, since their son is still very young, most of the responsibility lies with Katrina. He described himself as a 'cheerleader,' supporting both mother and baby in every possible way. He described Katrina as a 'superhero' because she handles all her responsibilities with love and care.
Vicky also explained how fatherhood has transformed his identity as a person. The experience made him more responsible while bringing him to a more stable point in life. He discovers fresh experiences about parenting every single day. He continues to learn about life, yet he relishes every minute of his new experience. The actor used his sincere expressions to show fans an uncommon view of their private relationship. The couple maintains their family privacy, but Vicky's recent statements about his wife demonstrate his strong affection for her. The couple enters a new stage of life together, which they dedicate to helping each other while spending quality time with their son.