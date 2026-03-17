Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'
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Vicky Kaushal faced backlash for making 'wife jokes' about Katrina Kaif at a wedding. While some fans found it playful, many called it cringe, highlighting how audiences closely watch celebrity behaviour.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is facing criticism after a video of him making jokes about his wife Katrina Kaif at a wedding went viral. Fans expressed disappointment online, calling some of his humour 'cringe.'
Vicky is turning into the wife jokes guy
by u/yours_truly_Davina in BollyBlindsNGossip
The video shows Vicky using humorous jokes about married life, which he delivers playfully toward Katrina. The audience found the jokes hilarious, but most people thought they were outdated and created awkwardness, especially in public spaces. Fans used social media as a platform to express their reactions.
Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 and have been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples ever since. They recently became parents to a son, Vihaan, and their warm family moments are widely appreciated by fans.
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Some people defended Vicky because they believed her jokes were intended to create amusement through their playful nature. The first group demonstrated their strong emotional reaction to public jokes about wives and married life, which they believed would reinforce traditional stereotypes.
Vicky has shared his admiration for Katrina through his friendly nature, which others find easy to approach. The backlash shows that even playful remarks can be received differently when expectations from celebrities are high. Fans watch both their professional work and their personal actions.