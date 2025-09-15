Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child? Sources say baby’s reportedly due in…

Speculations are rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. Though the couple haven’t made any official confirmation, the latest report suggests that they are indeed pregnant. The report added that the baby is due in October -November.

According to NDTV sources, Katrina is expecting her first child, and she will take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources also revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother.



The major development comes after Katrina and Vicky’s low-key appearances. Most recently, the couple was seen heading to a ferry port in Mumbai, on their way to Alibaug for a vacation. In the viral video, Katrina drew attention with her loose-fitting white shirt paired with matching trousers. Her seemingly cautious walk ignited curiosity among fans, with many believing she may be hiding a baby bump.



Vicky-Katrina's pregnancy: Fans' speculations



As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users began speculating about Kat's possible pregnancy based on her appearance and behaviour. Some fans are excitedly sharing their observations, with comments like "Kat looks pregnant...fingers crossed" and "She is pregnant I guess." Others are sending good wishes, hoping for "good news soon" and even joking about having twins.



When Vicky Kaushal reacted to Katrina’s pregnancy rumours



Vicky Kaushal was once questioned about the ongoing pregnancy buzz around Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch of Bad Newz. "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you),” he was quoted as saying.



Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding was held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, with only close friends and family in attendance. If reports are to be believed, the couple would welcome their first child after four years of marriage.