Vettuvam: Pa Ranjith unveils glimpse of ambitious pan-India epic; Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rishab Shetty, Anurag Kashyap praise first look

Pa Ranjith has unveiled the first glimpse of Vettuvam, his pan-India epic starring Arya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Spanning past, present and future, the film explores clans, ancient warfare and natural disasters. It has earned praise from Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rishab Shetty, Anurag Kashyap, and others.

Pa. Ranjith has unveiled the much-awaited first glimpse of Vettuvam, offering audiences a glimpse into an ambitious cinematic world that spans the past, present and future. The director's first pan-India film has already generated considerable curiosity, and the newly released video expands on its scale, story and striking visual world. Vettuvam boasts an ensemble cast featuring Arya, V. R. Dinesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, Lizzy, Lingesh Prem Kumar, Kavitha Bharathi, Arjun and several others.

Set across multiple timelines, Vettuvam explores how the consequences of the past continue to shape the present and could determine humanity’s future. At the centre of the story are recurring natural disasters that threaten the future of mankind. The glimpse introduces several clans fighting for dominance over land, with their battles referred to as Vettuvam. The film also draws extensively from traditional Indian warfare techniques and martial arts. The cast underwent intensive training to portray the physically demanding sequences, while the traditional sport of Mallakhamba is also presented in a distinctive manner. The glimpse further introduces the actors in their respective looks, adding to the mystery surrounding the film’s expansive world.

The World of Vettuvam video has been presented in multiple languages, with Pankaj Tripathi providing the Hindi voiceover, while Pa. Ranjith has voiced the Tamil version. Rana Daggubati lends his voice to the Telugu version, Kiccha Sudeep to Kannada and Soubin Shahir to Malayalam. The glimpse has also drawn praise from prominent names across the Indian film industry. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj called the world of Vettuvam "stunning" and praised Arya, V. R. Dinesh and the entire cast and crew for their effort. Rishab Shetty described the glimpse as “powerful and exciting”, while Rana Daggubati said the film introduces "a whole new world." Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also expressed excitement over what Pa. Ranjith is attempting with the film.

Written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Known for films including Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and Thangalaan, Ranjith returns with what appears to be one of his most ambitious projects yet. Produced by S. Sai Devanand, S. Sai Venkateswaran and Pa. Ranjith under Learn and Teach Production and Neelam Productions, Vettuvam will release across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada in December 2026.

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