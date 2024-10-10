Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in key roles. Here's what the audiences has to say about the film after watching it on its first day of release.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles, the much-anticipated film Vettaiyan was released in the theatres on October 10. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action thriller is based on encounter killings with Rajinikanth and Amitabh involved in an ideological clash against each other.

On Thursday morning, several netizens shared their reviews about Vettaiyan on X, formerly called Twitter. The audiences appreciated the performances of the entire cast, TJ Gnanavel's direction, gripping screenplay, Anirudh Ravichander's music, and also called film "better than Jailer". Jailer was Rajinikanth's last release in 2023. With the gross worldwide collections of over Rs 600 crore, it was the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year.

Sharing their views on Vettaiyan, one netizen wrote, "#Vettaiyan - 4/5 A social issue content mixed with commercial aspects. It landed well. You might not get the punch you're expecting from a Thalaivar movie. But there are whistle-worthy moments. #SuperstarRajinikanth's aura is something else. SS & #Fafa combo worked well", while another added, "Vettaiyan offers a compelling commentary on India's education system, skillfully woven into a gripping narrative featuring the dynamic duo of #Rajinikanth and #AmitabhBachchan. The film's central premise explores thought-provoking themes, challenging the audience to reconsider the state of education in the country. It is a sure shot blockbuster."

"Vettiyan is a masterfully crafted thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The film's intricates the unexpected twists and turns, ensures a captivating viewing experience. Better than Jailer", read another tweet. One more viewer shared, "#Vettaiyan one word: Mega BlockBuster. #Jailer records in danger."

#VettaiyanReview

Vettaiyan offers a compelling commentary on India's education system, skillfully woven into a gripping narrative featuring the dynamic duo of #Rajinikanth and #AmitabhBachchan. The film's central premise explores thought-provoking themes, challenging… pic.twitter.com/LTkA1PmDUL October 10, 2024

#Vettaiyan REVIEW



Rating: 4/5



Vettiyan is a masterfully crafted thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The film's intricates the unexpected twists and turns, ensures a captivating viewing experience.



MORE TWIST IN MOVIE WITH MORE FUN #VettaiyanFDFS pic.twitter.com/XaMhem7NOf — (@FreakTweetz) October 10, 2024

#Vettaiyan -/5

A social issue content mixed with commercial aspects. It landed well. You might not get the punch you're expecting from a Thalaivar movie. But there are whistle-worthy moments. #SuperstarRajinikanth's aura is something else. SS & #Fafa combo worked well. https://t.co/3UVrXJERjj pic.twitter.com/BfsyYbCVwO — Thilacraj(@Thilacraj) October 10, 2024

#Vettaiyan was , finally a movie with really good content and plot. Rajini was. Fafa as battery is a show stealer man. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/OeQ9gEJ4iN — (@KPRJGhostEelam) October 10, 2024

#Vettaiyan one word : Mega Block Buster. #Jailer records in Danger — Karthik (@meettk) October 10, 2024

In Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have reunited after 33 years, as the two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. Also starring Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan, the action drama was a blockbuster.

