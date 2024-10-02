Twitter
HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

Also starring Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil, Vettaiyan releases in cinemas on October 10. The action-packed film will see Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting on screen after 33 years.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 07:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings
Vettaiyan Trailer/YouTube stills
The makers of Vettaiyan finally released the trailer of the action-packed film on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, just eight days before its theatrical release. Headlined by Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the TJ Gnanavel directorial is based on encounter killings with the two superstars involved in an ideological clash against each other.

Rajinikanth plays an encounter specialist and battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, "It’s not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent." On the other hand, Amitabh's character believes in upholding justice as he says, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried."

The trailer also introduces two other stars without revealing much about their characters. The Telugu star Rana Daggubati will be seen playing a business man and the Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil will play a thief in the much-anticipated film. Vettaiyan also stars Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, and Rohini in key roles.

The upcoming action-packed film will have Rajinikanth reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan after more than 30 years, as the two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. Also starring Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan, the action drama was a blockbuster.

Vettaiyan releases in cinemas worldwide on October 10 in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Hindi and Telugu languages. In the north Indian market, the film will face competition from Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra and Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, both of which hit theatres on October 11. 

