Rajinikanth-starrer action drama Vettaiyan has earned Rs 245 crore at the global box office.

The action drama Vettaiyan, released in cinemas on October 10, has Rajinikanth in the leading role as a senior cop Athiyan, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher. It also features Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in key supporting roles.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film has failed to recreate the magic of Rajinikanth's last film Jailer, which was a blockbuster and had earned ove Rs 600 crore at the global box office. After 13 days, Vettaiyan has collected Rs 140 crore net in India and Rs 245 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. It is slowly and gradually inching towards Rs 250-crore mark globally.

Vettaiyan has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo.

Rajinikanth's next release after Vettaiyan will be Coolie in 2025. The action thriller is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has created his own shared universe called LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) with Karthi's Kaithi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya's Vikram, and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. It is yet not confirmed if Coolie will be part of LCU or not.

READ | India's most expensive film had 3 superstars, 2 crew members died, producer was arrested, still became highest-grosser

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.