The TJ Gnanavel directorial Vettaiyan is headlined by Rajinikanth and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and headlined by Rajinikanth, the action drama Vettaiyan was released in the theatres on October 10. After earning just above Rs 100 crore in India in its four-day extended opening weekend, the movie began falling as the weekdays began and is now struggling at the box office.

In its first seven days, the film had earned Rs 118.95 crore net in India and Rs 208.85 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. On its eighth day, Vettaiyan saw a drastic fall in its domestic earnings and just earned Rs 2.88 crore in India, as per the early estimates.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles, has failed to recreate the magic of Rajinikanth's previous release Jailer directed by Nelson. The 2023 action comedy, which also starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles and superstars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff making cameo appearances, went on to become a blockbuster and grossed Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth's next release after Vettaiyan will be Coolie in 2025. The action thriller is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has created his own shared universe called LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) with Karthi's Kaithi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya's Vikram, and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. It is yet not confirmed if Coolie will be part of LCU or not.

