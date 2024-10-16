The TJ Gnanavel directorial Vettaiyan has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. It is their fourth film together after Hum, Andha Kanoon, and Geraftaar.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles, Vettaiyan was released in the theatres on October 10. The action drama is directed by TJ Gnanavel, who had previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim, which starred Suriya and was directly released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

In the first six days, Vettaiyan had earned Rs 114.65 crore net in India. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 4.15 crore on its seventh day of release. Thus, Vettaiyan has earned Rs 118.80 crore net in India. Talking about its worldwide collections, the film has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark globally.

Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's next release after the blockbuster Jailer, which earned over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide in 2023. It certainly would be difficult for the recent release to break the records of Jailer as it has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While some have praised Rajinikanth's performance and technical aspects, others have criticised its predictable storyline and slow screenplay.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo.

Rajinikanth's next release after Vettaiyan will be Coolie in 2025. The action thriller is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has created his own shared universe called LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) with Karthi's Kaithi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya's Vikram, and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. It is yet not confirmed if Coolie will be part of LCU or not.

READ | India's first superstar was bigger than Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, introduced rap, Morarji Desai banned his film because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.