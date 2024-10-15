Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, Vettaiyan is struggling at the box office in the weekdays.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan hit theatres last week on October 10. The action drama is headlined by Rajinikanth and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Rajinikath's senior cop Athiyan, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

In its extended opening weekend of four days, Vettaiyan collected Rs 104.75 crore net in India and Rs 189 crore gross worldwide. On Monday, the film crashed badly and added Rs 5.60 crore to its domestic earnings. The Rajinikanth-starrer dropped further on Tuesday and just collected Rs 3.82 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's next release after the blockbuster Jailer, which earned over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide in 2023. It certainly would be difficult for the recent release to break the records of Jailer as it has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While some have praised Rajinikanth's performance and technical aspects, others have criticised its storyline and slow screenplay.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo.

READ | This Amitabh Bachchan film was almost shelved, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff were considered to replace Big B, movie became blockbuster

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.