Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Vettaiyan has fallen flat at the box office on its first Monday.

The action drama Vettaiyan was released in cinemas on October 10, ahead of the Dussehra weekend. The film has Rajinikanth in the leading role as a senior cop Athiyan, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher. It also features Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in key supporting roles.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim-fame, Vettaiyan collected Rs 104.75 crore net in India in its extended opening weekend and Rs 189 crore gross worldwide. On its first Monday, the film has crashed badly at the box office. The Rajinikanth-starrer has only managed to earn Rs 5.50 crore on October 14, as per the easrly estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The action drama has seen a drop of almost 70% on its fifth day of release.

Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's next release after the blockbuster Jailer, which earned over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide in 2023. It seems that it would be difficult for TJ Gnanavel directorial to break the records of Jailer as the film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While some have praised Rajinikanth's performance and technical aspects, others have criticised its storyline and slow screenplay.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo.

