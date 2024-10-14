With positive fan reviews, Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan has surpassed ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office in just four days.

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, released on October 10, just in time for the Dussehra weekend, performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film quickly crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally within the first two days of its release.

With positive fan reviews, the film has surpassed ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office in just four days. As per film analyst Ramesh Bala, Vettaiyan crossed Rs 200 crore which means that the film has surpassed Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 lifetime collection which is around Rs 160 crore.

At the end of 4-days 1st weekend, #Vettaiyan has crossed the ₹ 200 Crs Gross Milestone at the WW Box office..



With a non-commercial director like @tjgnan , only #Thalaivar can do this huge numbers.. pic.twitter.com/u1lJ2fiN8a — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 14, 2024

Talking about its Indian box office collection, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 22.25 crore on Sunday. Vettaiyan has now crossed the three-digit benchmark in India. Its four-day collections stand at Rs 104.80 crore.

In the North Indian market, Vettaiyan is facing stiff competition from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's jailbreak drama Jigra, as well as the comedy Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. The Hindi dubbed version of Vettaiyan, titled The Hunter, has only managed to earn ₹1.65 crore in its first three days. This low collection is largely due to the absence of the dubbed versions in the three major national multiplex chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, "Vettaiyan" marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. The two legends last appeared together in the 1991 action drama "Hum," and have previously collaborated on two other Hindi films: Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983, where Rajinikanth played the lead and Amitabh had a special appearance, and "Geraftaar" in 1985, which starred Amitabh with Rajinikanth in a cameo role.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.