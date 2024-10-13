Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, the action thriller Vettaiyan has crossed Rs 100 crore net in India in its opening weekend.

Headlined by Rajinikanth and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles, the action thriller Vettaiyan was released in the theatres on October 10 in the original Tamil language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada as Vettaiyan - The Hunter.

In its first three days, the film earned Rs 82.45 crore net in India and grossed Rs 149.80 crore worldwide. On its fourth day of release, i.e. on Sunday, October 13, Vettaiyan saw a drop in its collections as compared to the previous day when it had collected Rs 26.75 crore. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 22.25 crore on Sunday. Vettaiyan has now crossed the three-digit benchmark in India. Its four-day collections stand at Rs 104.80 crore.

In the north Indian market, Vettaiyan is facing a tough competition from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer jailbreak drama Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The Hindi dubbed version of Vettiyan - The Hunter has only earned Rs 1.65 crore in its first three days. These low collections are majorly due to the fact that the dubbed versions haven't released in the three national multiplex chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo.

