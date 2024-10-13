Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have reunited on screen after 33 years for Vettaiyan. The film, however, opened to mixed response from the audience and is still racing to beat Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT. Dussehra saw a slight growth in film’s collection, however, it still failed to collect Rs 100 crore at domestic box office.

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Vettaiyan collected Rs 31.7 crore on day 1 but saw a major drop on first friday and collected only Rs 24 crore at the box office. The film did benefit from the Dussehra holiday and saw a slight growth in the box office collection and collected Rs 26 crore. The film has thus collected a total of Rs 81.70 crore at the domestic box office.

Though the film has collected over Rs 100 crore in just two days at the box office worldwide, it is yet to collect Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s film opened with Rs 70 crore at the box office and thus Vettaiyan is yet to beat to GOAT. It will be interesting to see if the film will continue to grow or falls flat at the box office.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s film is also facing a competition with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. However, it is much ahead of both of them films which are struggling to hold well at the box office.

Vettaiyan marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen after three decades. The two iconic actors previously appeared together in films like Andha Kanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985), and Hum (1991).

Amitabh Bachchan stated that working with Rajinikanth comes first than the beautiful view of Mumbai's marine drive. His blog post read, "but the greater joy in being in the company of the Great Rajinikanth at work... no change in him at all... the same humble, simple, down to earth dynamic star... What a privilege and honour..."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.