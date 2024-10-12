Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film Vettaiyan fail to beat Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have once again reunited on the screen in the film Vettaiyan. The movie opened to mixed response from the audience which also reflected on its box office collection. The film though has failed to beat Jailer and GOAT’s second-day earnings, but it has surely achieved a milestone.

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, Vettaiyan earned Rs 31.7 crore on day one of its release and has seen a drop of 24.29 percent in its collection on day 2. The film earned only Rs 24 crore on the second day, however, despite this, it has managed to cross Rs 50-crore mark at the box office in India. The film’s collection might have been affected with the release of Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The film failed to beat Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT which collected over Rs 60 crore in two days but has managed to surpass Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2’s two-day haul. It will be interesting to see if the weekend can be a game changer for Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s film or if the film would sink due to competition with Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao’s film.

Helmed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions, the action drama stars Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher. The cast also features Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The film sees Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. They were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar had vici-versa.

