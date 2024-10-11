Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan is likely to see an increase in box office numbers in the next three days due to the Dussehra holidays.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Vettaiyan, has secured the second biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. However, it could not surpass Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

As per reports, Vettaiyan is likely to see an increase in box office numbers in the next three days due to Dussehra holidays. Vettaiyan hit the theatres on October 10. The action drama earned Rs 30 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

The Tamil version led with Rs 26.15 crore, while the Telugu version made Rs 3.2 crore, and the Hindi and Kannada versions earned Rs 60 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

The TJ Gnanavel-directed Vettaiyan did not match the opening day earnings of Rajinikanth's previous release, Jailer, which earned Rs 48.35 crore net in India on its opening day last year. Jailer, featuring Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu, as well as cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, became a blockbuster, grossing Rs 600 crore worldwide.

In Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reunite after 33 years, having last appeared together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They previously worked together in two Hindi films: Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), where Rajinikanth had the lead role and Amitabh made a special appearance, and Geraftaar (1985), which starred Amitabh as the lead with Rajinikanth in a cameo.

