Vetrimaaran breaks silence on rumours that his Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai 2 has been shelved

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran has finally spoken up on the rumours that his upcoming film film Vada Chennai 2, which is supposed to star Dhanush, has been shelved. The film had been announced as early as 2015 when the first part was in the making but has not begun shooting over four years after the release of part one. This had led to speculations that the film has been shelved and the filmmaker is focussing on other projects now.

Vetrimaaran recently saw the release of Viduthalai Part 1, which stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. The filmmaker now has a film with Suriya in the pipeline, apart from the planned Viduthalai sequel. Given that, reports had claimed that he won’t have time to start another film for years and hence, Vada Chennai had been shelved. But Vetrimaaran denied these reports.

Recently, speaking with the press at Rudhran’s audio and trailer launch, Vetrimaaran said, “Vada Chennai 2 will happen after the release of Viduthalai: Part 2 and Suriya’s Vaadivasal. The project is not dropped. It’ll definitely happen.” Last year, the filmmaker had said that he would need ‘a minimum of two years’ to make Vada Chennai 2, which means that the audiences would have to wait a while before the film hits the screens.

Vada Chennai, which was released in 2018, is an action crime drama starring Dhanush. It was initially billed as the first instalment of a planned trilogy and was commercially successful, grossing over Rs 50 crore at the box office. Apart from Dhanush, the film starred an ensemble cast featuring Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Kishore and Pawan.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran’s latest release Viduthalai Part 1 has received widespread acclaim from critics. The police procedural drama was released on March 31 has already grossed over Rs 30 crore as per trade sources.