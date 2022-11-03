Veteran writer, poet TP Rajeevan passes away at 63

TP Rajeevan

Noted writer and poet from Kerala, Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, passed away at 63 on the night of Wednesday. Rajeevan was under treatment in a private hospital in Kozhikode due to liver and kidney-related disease. As per the report of ANI, he has penned several poems, stories and essays in English and Malayalam.

Rajeevan's two novels were adapted into films as Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha and `KTN Kottoor, Ezhuthum Jeevithavum. He had also worked as a journalist and was later appointed Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Calicut University. Born in Kottoor in the Kozhikode district, he was a recipient of several major literary honours, including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi award. His mortal remains were kept in the Kozhikode town hall for the public.