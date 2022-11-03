Search icon
Veteran writer, poet TP Rajeevan passes away at 63

Several artists, filmmakers, and other netizens expressed their grief over the demise of the veteran writer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

TP Rajeevan
Noted writer and poet from Kerala, Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, passed away at 63 on the night of Wednesday. Rajeevan was under treatment in a private hospital in Kozhikode due to liver and kidney-related disease. As per the report of ANI, he has penned several poems, stories and essays in English and Malayalam. 
 
Rajeevan's two novels were adapted into films as Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha and `KTN Kottoor, Ezhuthum Jeevithavum. He had also worked as a journalist and was later appointed Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Calicut University. Born in Kottoor in the Kozhikode district, he was a recipient of several major literary honours, including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Akademi award. His mortal remains were kept in the Kozhikode town hall for the public. 
 
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed his grief over Rajeevan`s demise. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "A great talent is extinguished. Sad to learn that T.P. Rajeevan, poet, writer, & scholar, died early this morning. He was an early admirer of my work; my regard for his was equally high. When I first contested in 2009 he organised a group of writers and intellectuals to support me." Many other actors, filmmakers, writers and have expressed grief over the veteran's writer demise. 
 
 
DNA Originals
More

