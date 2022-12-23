Search icon
Veteran Tollywood star Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87

In his illustrious career of six decades, the veteran star has done more than 700 films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Kaikal Satyanarayana

Tollywood veteran Kaikala Satyanarayana died in the wee hours on Friday at his home in Filmnagar. As per the reports of IANS, he was 87 and suffering from age-related ailments over the past several days.

Born on July 25, 1935, in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Satyanarayana debuted with the Telugu movie Sipai Koothuru in 1959. Satyanarayana went on to act in around 800 movies in a career spanning six decades. Although he excelled as the quintessential bad man in the movies, he was also feted for his portrayal of mythological characters, especially Lord Yama, the Hindu god of death.

From NT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao, and Krishna to Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, and Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Satyanarayana acted alongside the entire gamut of Tollywood film stars spanning several generations. He last appeared in the 2019 Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi.

Tollywood stars and personalities from all walks of life in the two Telugu states have condoled the death of Satyanarayana who was famed for his acting prowess and kind-heartedness. He won Lok Sabha polls from Machilipatnam in 1996. Family sources said that the Satyanarayana`s last rites will be performed on Saturday.

