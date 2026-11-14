Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 80 in Hyderabad; Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi pay tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu passed away at 80 at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. Known for his five-decade-long career and over 600 films, he was also a director and producer. He is survived by three children, including actor Raghu Babu.

Veteran Telugu actor Yerra Seshagiri Rao, popularly known as Giri Babu, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday while undergoing treatment. He was 80. The actor had reportedly been suffering from age-related health issues.

Born in Ravinuthala village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, Giri Babu made his acting debut with *Jagame Maya*. He initially played lead roles before establishing himself as a versatile performer, taking on villainous, comic and character roles. Over his illustrious career spanning five decades, he featured in more than 600 films. Besides acting, he also ventured into film direction and production.

Several actors and politicians took to social media to mourn his demise, pay tribute to his contribution to Telugu cinema and extend their condolences to his bereaved family.Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and superstar Pawan Kalyan wrote on his X, "May the soul of Sri Giribabu attain peace. I am saddened to learn that the renowned actor Sri Giribabu has passed away. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace. Sri Giribabu played a wide range of roles as a villain, a lead actor and a character artist. He also excelled at comedy. As a producer and director, he made successful films. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sri Giri Babu’s son, actor Sri Raghu Babu, and the other members of his family."

Remembering Giri Babu, superstar Chiranjeevi shared on X, "The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti."

Giri Babu is survived by three children, including actor Raghu Babu.

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