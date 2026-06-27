Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away in Chennai

Veteran director, actor and writer K Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai at the age of 73, ending a remarkable career that shaped Tamil cinema for decades.

Tamil cinema lost one of its most influential storytellers on Saturday with the passing of veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj. The 73-year-old died of a heart attack in Chennai.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. Just days before his death, he had attended the Goa wedding celebrations of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter, remaining publicly active until the very end.

For generations of Tamil moviegoers, Bhagyaraj was much more than an actor or director. He built a unique identity in the industry by writing, directing and acting in many of his own films. His stories, often centred on ordinary people and family relationships, mixed humour with social themes and found immense popularity among audiences.

Some of his most celebrated films include Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, Darling Darling Darling, Sundara Kandam and Enga Chinna Rasa. He also played a key role in launching the careers of actresses Urvashi and Kalpana in Tamil cinema.

His influence extended beyond Tamil films. The success of Mundhanai Mudichu led to its Hindi remake, Masterji, starring Rajesh Khanna, an actor Bhagyaraj had admired since childhood. He also directed Amitabh Bachchan in Aakhree Raasta, the Hindi adaptation of Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

Long before he became one of Tamil cinema's most recognisable names, Bhagyaraj was a young man from Coimbatore with dreams of making it in films. Born in 1953, he moved to Madras after dropping out of college and began working under directors G Ramakrishnan and Bharathiraja.

He initially appeared in small roles in films such as 16 Vayathinile and Sigappu Rojakkal, but it was his writing that first caught the industry's attention. He contributed to the scripts of Bharathiraja's Kizhake Pogum Rayil and later Tik Tik Tik.

In 1979, Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal. The same year proved to be a turning point in his career as he made his debut as a leading man in Puthiya Vaarpugal and won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer.

The filmmaker's biggest breakthrough came in 1983 with Mundhanai Mudichu. The film became a massive success, earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Tamil and established him as one of the industry's leading creative forces.

After the death of his idol MG Ramachandran in 1987, Bhagyaraj came up with the idea of using footage from MGR's unfinished film Anna Nee En Deivam to create Avasara Police 100, which released in 1990 with Bhagyaraj in the lead role.

As the industry evolved in the 1990s, Bhagyaraj gradually took on more acting assignments while continuing to direct films of his own. Several of his works, including Sundara Kandam and Raasukutti, were later remade in Hindi.

His personal life saw both joy and heartbreak. He married actress Praveena in 1981, but she died two years later due to complications from jaundice. In 1984, he married actress Poornima Jayaram, his co-star in Darling Darling Darling. The couple had two children, Saranya and Shanthanu, both of whom later followed their parents into the entertainment industry.

In an era now dominated by large-scale spectacles and visual effects, Bhagyaraj's body of work remains a reminder of a different kind of filmmaking—one that found extraordinary stories in ordinary lives. His contribution as a writer, actor and director has left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema.