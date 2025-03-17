Bindo Ghosh worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Mohan, Prabhu and Vijayakanth.

Tamil film actor Bindu Ghosh, whose credits include Kozhi Koovuthu and Kalathur Kannamma, died in a Chennai hospital at the age of 76.

The actor, also known for her dancing skills, passed away on Sunday afternoon, said her son Shivaji. "She died around 2 pm yesterday. She had a heart problem and kidney failure," Shivaji told PTI.

The last rites took place on Monday. In a recent interview, Ghosh spoke about her health and financial struggles.

Over the years, the late actor also shared the screen with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sivaji Ganesan, Mohan, Prabhu and Vijayakanth.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from PTI