ENTERTAINMENT

Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai; here's what his family said

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, who will soon turn 90, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a routine check-up. His hospitalisation reports have left fans worried.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 07:29 PM IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai; here's what his family said
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who will turn 90 soon, has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a routine medical check-up, sparking concern among fans after news of his hospitalisation surfaced online.

However, sources close to the family confirmed to India Today that there is nothing to worry about. The family's team told India Today, "Considering his age, he is undergoing several tests from time to time, and that is why he is admitted to the hospital. Maybe someone saw him and made some news. He is absolutely fine and there is no need to worry."

He said that the 'Sholay' actor's visits to the hospital are part of his regular health routine. "He is very happy and has just gone for his scheduled check-up," the source said. He also assured that the actor is "healthy and strong".

His two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are currently busy with their respective shoots, are keeping a close eye on their father's health.

A few weeks ago, Dharmendra too went for a similar routine check-up, and his team reiterated that such trips are only precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' opposite Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s filmmaking ‘uncorrupted’

 

