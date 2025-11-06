Veteran singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 68

Sulakshana Pandit, known for her roles in 1970s Indian films and her career as a singer, died on Thursday.

Sulakshana Pandit, known for her roles in 1970s Indian films and her career as a singer, died on Thursday. She was 68 and had been unwell for some time, according to family sources. Sulakshana is the sister of composers Jatin-Lalit and actor Vijayta Pandit