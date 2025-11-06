Nancy Pelosi, first woman US House speaker, impeached Donald Trump twice, to retire from Congress, 'With a greatful heart...'
Veteran singer-actor Sulakshana Pandit passes away at 68
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1 as state records over 64% voter turnout
Mouni Roy reveals shocking incident from her early years in Bollywood, at 21 'the man held...
Mumbai’s traffic to ease with 4 lane overbridge, to reduce travel time between Thane to Dombivli from 1 hour to...
This man turns to media to find ex-girlfriend, repay Rs 1,23,984 she lent him 20 years ago for...
WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur takes Rs 10000000 pay cut despite 40 percent hike; RCB captain Smriti Mandhana sets new personal record
Pakistan attacks Afghanistan despite ongoing peace truce, says Taliban
Unified Pension Scheme: Government clarifies rules, makes THESE mandatory for voluntary retirement
'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch
ENTERTAINMENT
Sulakshana Pandit, known for her roles in 1970s Indian films and her career as a singer, died on Thursday.
Sulakshana Pandit, known for her roles in 1970s Indian films and her career as a singer, died on Thursday. She was 68 and had been unwell for some time, according to family sources. Sulakshana is the sister of composers Jatin-Lalit and actor Vijayta Pandit