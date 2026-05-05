Veteran producer RB Choudary dies in road accident in Udaipur; Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan pay tributes

Born as Ratanlal Bhagatram Choudary, the late producer was known for backing several popular films including Nattamai, Suryavamsam, Poove Unakkaga, Thirupaachi, Love Today, and Jilla, among others. Here's how Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiranjeevi paid tributes to the legendary producer.

Veteran film producer RB Choudary, a towering figure in Tamil and Telugu cinema, tragically lost his life in a car accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, May 5. As the founder of Super Good Films, he was widely regarded as one of South Indian cinema's most respected and influential producers. He also bankrolled a few Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies.

Born as Ratanlal Bhagatram Choudary, the late producer was known for backing several popular films including Nattamai, Suryavamsam, Puriyaadha Pudhir, Aanandham, Samudhiram, Godfather, and Thithikudhe. He also financed multiple films of actor-turned-politician Vijay, like Poove Unakkaga, Thirupaachi, Love Today, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Shahjahan, Thirupaachi, and Jilla.

Choudary's last production was the 2025 Tamil drama thriller Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. His banner's next project, Magudam, is headlined by Vishal and also marks his directorial debut. The film was set to be the 99th venture under Super Good Films. Notably, like Vishal, more than 30 filmmakers launched their directorial journeys under Choudary’s guidance.

After his demise, several prominent figures from the film industry took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the legendary producer. "My dear friend, Super Good Films RB Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow", wrote Rajinikanth.

Expressing his condolences, Chiranjeevi stated, "Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer RB Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film Godfather through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss."

Taking to the X handle of Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan shared, "Shri RB Chowdary Garu's Demise is Shocking. The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Shri Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. He produced the film Suswagatham in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri RB Chowdary Garu's family."

RB Choudary is survived by his wife and four sons. Among them, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh are known actors in the Tamil film industry. Suresh manages the production house Super Good Films and Jeevan runs his own steel production company. The family is yet to issue an official statement.

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