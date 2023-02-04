Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam passes away in Chennai aged 77

Credit: Aneesh Viswanath/Instagram

On Sunday, 77 years old veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year, was found dead at her residence in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu | Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam found dead at her residence in Chennai, say Thousand Lights Police officials. Details awaited.



(Pic: Vani Jairam's Facebook page) pic.twitter.com/TEMHbHw11s February 4, 2023

Tamil Nadu | Police personnel arrive at the residence of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam who passed away at her residence in Chennai. She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year. pic.twitter.com/zUsV7jMTjy — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

