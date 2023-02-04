Search icon
Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam passes away in Chennai aged 77

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam was found dead at her her residence in Chennai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam passes away in Chennai aged 77
Credit: Aneesh Viswanath/Instagram

On Sunday, 77 years old veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year, was found dead at her residence in Chennai. 

As per ANI Tweet, "Police personnel have arrived at the residence of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam who passed away at her residence in Chennai. She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year."

 
