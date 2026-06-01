Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away at 89; Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule pay tribute to Padma Bhu

Padma Bhushan awardee Suman Kalyanpur, celebrated for timeless songs across Hindi and Marathi music, has passed away at the age of 89.

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, whose voice graced some of Indian cinema's most memorable songs, passed away at the age of 89. The Padma Bhushan recipient was widely admired for her contributions to Hindi, Marathi and regional-language music over a career that spanned several decades.

Known for classics such as Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Tum Hamein Jaano, Mera Pyaar Bhi Tu Hai and Zindagi Imtihan Leti Hai, Kalyanpur's death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, members of the music fraternity and fans.

Among those who paid tribute was Supriya Sule, who remembered the singer's enduring impact on music lovers. In a post on X, Sule wrote, "The news of the demise of the renowned playback singer Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her honeyed voice, she had reigned supreme over the hearts of music lovers."

She further praised Kalyanpur's contribution to Marathi music, adding that many of her songs continue to hold a special place in the hearts of listeners even today.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over the singer's passing. In his tribute, he wrote, "The news of the passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur is extremely heartbreaking. With her sweet, melodious, and soul-stirring voice, she enriched the world of Indian music."

Pawar described her death as the end of a significant chapter in Indian music and extended condolences to her family.

A Career Spanning Generations

Born as Suman Hemmady on January 28, 1937, in Dhaka, then part of undivided India, Kalyanpur went on to establish herself as one of the most respected voices in Indian playback singing. While she became a familiar voice in Hindi and Marathi cinema, her work also extended to bhajans, ghazals, abhangs and bhavgeet.

After studying at St. Columba School in Mumbai, she briefly pursued painting and enrolled at the Sir J. J. School of Art before deciding to dedicate herself to music. She later trained under Pt. Keshavrao Bhole, Ustad Khan Abdul Rehman Khan and Master Navrang.

Her early career took off in the 1950s with films such as Shukrachi Chandni and Mangu. Over the years, she delivered several popular tracks, including Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Parbaton Ke Pedon Par and Na Na Karte Pyar.

Kalyanpur was also remembered for her collaborations with Mohammed Rafi during the 1960s. Her voice was often compared to that of Lata Mangeshkar, with many listeners occasionally mistaking one singer for the other.

With a body of work that transcended generations and languages, Suman Kalyanpur leaves behind a lasting musical legacy that continues to be cherished by audiences across the country.